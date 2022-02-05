Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 19.5 deg C, air quality 'poor'

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four notches below the seasons average, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.According to the IMD, several parts of the city witnessed dense fog in the morning and the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.The visibility at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was 100 metres at 8.30 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:43 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 19.5 deg C, air quality 'poor'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, several parts of the city witnessed dense fog in the morning and the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The visibility at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was 100 metres at 8.30 am. Visibility at the Palam observatory was 50 metres.

The relative humidity was 45 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 224 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather office has predicted dense fog for Sunday as well. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 21 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years.

On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022