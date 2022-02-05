Left Menu

EDMC to hire agency for 'strict enforcement' of parking policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:56 IST
East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to hire an agency for ''strict enforcement'' of parking policy in a bid to decongest main roads and market areas, officials said.

EDMC has prepared a detailed policy in this connection, they said.

''In order to decongest main roads and market areas, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to hire an agency for strict enforcement of parking policy,'' the civic body said in a statement.

A tender has been floated to hire an agency for design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, it said.

EDMC planned to hire an agency on a revenue sharing model under the PPP mode. After the bidding process, the selected agency will share the revenue with the corporation on a monthly basis.

For proper monitoring of parking enforcement policy, a software will be developed by the contractor, it added.

To implement this project, no funds are required from the EDMC, officials said.

EDMC has many congested areas in its jurisdiction and it is challenging to decongest main roads and markets for ease of public movement, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

