Lata Mangeshkar faced flak for opposing Pedder Road flyover

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar had courted controversy two decades ago after objecting to the proposed Pedder Road flyover passing near her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai.

Conceived in 2000, the plan to have a 4.1 km bridge on Pedder Road from Girgaum Chowpatty to Haji Ali Junction saw stiff opposition from local residents, including Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle.

The arterial Pedder Road connects Tardeo and Malabar Hill localities in south Mumbai and is home to many affluent people.

The flyover was proposed to ease traffic congestion. Lata and Asha met the then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh along with other residents to oppose construction of the flyover.

The singing sisters even addressed the media in the Vidhan Bhavan Press room and threatened to leave Mumbai if the project went ahead. Lata had said she would settle in Pune or Kolhapur.

The sisters faced flak for the "will quit Mumbai" comment, with some critics saying that ordinary residents were not asked their views when flyovers were built in other parts of the city.

Years later, the project was shelved. The reason behind this move was said to be pressure from the local residents and also plans to have a coastal road from south Mumbai.

Owing to the opposition and subsequent protests by locals, the cost of the project had risen from Rs160 crore in 2009 to Rs 380 crore till the last assessment.

