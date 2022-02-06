Scoreboard: 1st ODI, Ind vs WI

Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

West Indies Innings: Shai Hope b Siraj 8 Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 13 Darren Bravo lbw b Washington Sundar 18 Shamarh Brooks c Pant b Chahal 12 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Chahal 18 Kieron Pollard b Chahal 0 Jason Holder c Pant b Prasidh 57 Akeal Hosein c Pant b Prasidh 0 Fabian Allen c and b Washington Sundar 29 Alzarri Joseph c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 13 Kemar Roach not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-4) 8 Total: (10 wickets, 43.5 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 44-2, 45-3, 71-4, 71-5, 78-6, 79-7, 157-8, 167-9, 176-10 Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1, Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2, Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

