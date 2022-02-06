World News Roundup: Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92; Iraqi court suspends Zebari's presidential bid -state news agency and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen, died on Sunday. She was 92. Mangeshkar made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, earning her the title "the Nightingale".

Iraqi court suspends Zebari's presidential bid -state news agency

Iraq's federal court on Sunday temporarily halted Hoshyar Zebari's bid to be elected president, the state news agency INA reported.

Focus on helping the poor, UK lawmakers say as Johnson speculation grows

Two senior members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party urged challengers to the British prime minister to temper their ambitions on Sunday and focus instead on helping the poorest through the biggest plunge in living standards in a generation. Johnson is fighting for his political career after his government became engulfed in a three-month state of crisis, with an increasing number of lawmakers calling publicly for a change in leadership to rebuild trust with the electorate.

Costa Ricans head to polls, largely undecided, as runoff expected

Costa Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to cast their votes for a record number of candidates in a presidential election unlikely to produce an outright winner in the first round. Not one of the 25 presidential candidates is expected to win more than 40% of votes, the threshold needed to avoid a run-off, according to a poll published on Tuesday by the Center for Research and Political Studies of the University of Costa Rica. The election is likely to lead to a second-round vote in early April.

Prince Charles leads tribute to Queen after 70 years on the throne

Britain's Prince Charles led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation. Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills

Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event.

At least three dead after cyclone Batsirai causes devastation in southeast Madagascar

Three people were reported dead in southeastern Madagascar on Sunday after cyclone Batsirai made landfall, leaving a trail of devastation including collapsed buildings, power cuts and flooding. One of the towns badly affected was Nosy Varika on the coast where most of the buildings were destroyed and the town was cut off from the surrounding area due to flooding, an official said.

Rare session of key Palestinian body could provide Abbas succession clues

A key Palestinian decision-making body convenes on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years in a session that could be a stepping stone for two potential successors to 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Central Council last met in 2018, hampered by internal divisions among Palestinians. Hamas and Islamist Jihad movements turned down an invitation to attend Sunday's meeting, saying Abbas had to institute power-sharing reforms first.

Exclusive: North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programs, profits from cyberattacks -U.N. report

North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were an important revenue source for Pyongyang, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen on Saturday by Reuters. The annual report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted on Friday evening to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee.

No politics, just blood and brandy at Hungarian butchers' festival

Almost a dozen pig slaughtering teams competed at a butchery festival south of Budapest on Saturday, putting aside politics before a national election on April 3 and toasting with homemade "palinka", a strong fruit brandy. The 11 teams participating in the contest in the small town of Kistarcsa brought their pigs early in the morning. After the animals were killed, their blood let and their skin burnt off, the butchers split the carcasses and chopped them up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)