Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up; Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up

A team of Argentine scientists is using microorganisms native to Antarctica to clean up pollution from fuels and potentially plastics in the pristine expanses of the white continent. The tiny microbes munch through the waste, creating a naturally occurring cleaning system for pollution caused by diesel that is used as a source of electricity and heat for research bases in the frozen Antarctic.

Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Alzheimer's-like changes seen in COVID-19 patients' brains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)