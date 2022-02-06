Left Menu

Pope praises how Morocco's people tried to save boy in well

Pope Francis on Sunday described as beautiful how people rallied around efforts eventually proven vain to save the life of a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for days in a village in Morocco.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:28 IST
Pope praises how Morocco's people tried to save boy in well
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis on Sunday described as "beautiful" how people rallied around efforts — eventually proven vain — to save the life of a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for days in a village in Morocco. Francis expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public in St. Peter's Square. He praised people for "putting their all'' into trying to save the child. Morocco's royal palace said on Saturday night, shortly after the boy, Rayan, was pulled out of the 32-metre (105-foot) deep well that he had died. Francis said that amid the world's bad news, it was "beautiful" how Morocco's people rallied for Rayan in a rescue operation that captured the world's attention.

"We're used to seeing, reading in the media, so many ugly things, ugly news, accidents, killings,'' the pontiff said. But it was "beautiful," how, in Morocco, an entire people clung to one another to save Rayan,'' Francis said. The pontiff's praised followed that on Saturday night by King Mohammed VI, who hailed the rescuers for their relentless work and the community for lending support to Rayan's family. Hundreds of villagers and others had gathered to watch the rescue operation in the village of Ighran in Morocco's mountainous northern Chefchaouen province. The child had been trapped in the narrow well since the evening of Feb. 1. Rayan's plight eerily struck a sad chord in Italy. In 1981, a 6-year-old boy fell into a narrow well in the countryside outside Rome, eventually plunging 60 metres (nearly 200 feet). Volunteers heard him cry as they dug down in parallel in what ended as in a futile three-day bid to save him. Hundreds of people gathered around the rescue site, and millions watched the efforts on state TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022