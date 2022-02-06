Area suffers if legislator not proactive, Jewar MLA 'Robinhood': UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday dubbed Jewar's BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh as a "Robinhood" for having worked for people to secure their compensation for their land acquired for building the Noida airport. While addressing a poll campaign meeting in favour of Singh, who is seeking reelection from Jewar, Sharma said governments do work but if the MLA of a constituency is not proactive, the people suffer.

"He's not an MLA. He's a Robinhood who works for you behind your back. I was not acquainted with Dhirendra Singh but one day I was sitting with the chief minister and saw a person coming to meet him in anger," Sharma said.

"He was angry over the land compensation to the people of Jewar. He wanted to ensure that people do not get wronged. A party's MLA, keeping aside his interests for the people of his area, had put forth his words clearly in front of the chief minister," he said. "When he left, I asked the chief minister who was he. The CM told me that he was Dhirendra Singh who is well connected with ground realities of his area and is considered a leader across castes and communities," he added.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath are to be credited for the establishment of the Noida International Airport in Jewar but part of the credit was also due to MLA Singh.

"Besides the airport, a new film city is also being built. There are several other development projects including schools and inter-colleges coming up in the area," the deputy chief minister said.

"The government works for the development everywhere but if the local MLA is not proactive, how will projects and schemes reach those areas," he said.

Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western UP goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in the state.

Election results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)