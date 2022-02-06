Assam CM tells people to strive towards self-reliance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged people of the state to strive to become self-reliant in all sectors, especially in agriculture.

Distributing cheques to beneficiaries under the Assam Micro Finance Institutions Relief Scheme at Nalbari, Sarma said the state cannot remain dependent on others for its food product requirements.

The state has to procure food items like eggs, fish, poultry and meat from other states and the need of the hour is to make Assam self-reliant in all these sectors, he said.

''We are striving to minimise human interaction in governance and that is why, we are implementing schemes like 'Mission Basundhara' and 'Project Sadbhabna' to deliver swift and efficient public services through the online mode," the CM said.

He also called out against the practice of 'Sanda' (forcible collection of donation) culture and said it must end in Assam.

"Nobody should harass the business community by collecting donations for observing festivals," Sarma said.

He said the state government is steadfast in its commitment of providing 1 lakh jobs, and 50,000 posts are already in the process of being filled up.

Altogether, 5,032 Category I (prompt payer) beneficiaries of Nalbari were handed over cheques, in line with the Assam government's promise of micro-finance loan waiver to women beneficiaries.

Sarma said several new schemes that were launched will turn Nalbari into a modern city by solving the issue of "artificial floods, improving road infrastructure and providing recreational avenues" to residents.

At the beginning of the programme, the chief minister paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier in the day.

