Samsung to incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics in Galaxy devices

The South Korean company has developed a new material with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets to minimize its environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Samsung said Monday it will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout its entire product lineup, starting with the new Galaxy devices that will be unveiled at the upcoming 'Unpacked' event on February 9th.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year, posing a threat to marine life. Known as ghost fishing nets, they remain in the marine ecosystem for hundreds of years, and can result in the accidental capture of marine animals including dolphins and turtles which can die trapped in the mesh.

"Lingering in our oceans for centuries, these 'ghost nets' are responsible for trapping and entangling marine life, damaging coral reefs and natural habitats and even ending up in our food and water sources. Collecting and repurposing these nets are vital first steps in keeping our oceans clean as well as preserving the planet and our collective future," Samsung said in a statement.

"Repurposing ocean-bound plastics is just the first step in our collective mission to address the climate crisis, and Samsung looks forward to using our scale, innovation and open collaboration to uncover additional solutions," the company said.

