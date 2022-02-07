Left Menu

Seven Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:03 IST
Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and search and rescue operations are underway to trace them, official sources said on Monday.

They said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.

''Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations,'' said a source.

''The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days,'' it said.

