Left Menu

Nominate individuals committed to society's devp for civic polls, Assam CM urges parties

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:37 IST
Nominate individuals committed to society's devp for civic polls, Assam CM urges parties
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday appealed to all parties to field candidates who were committed to the welfare of society for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Nominees with no affiliation to any party or symbol would have been ideal for the polls but this decision cannot be taken without discussions, Sarma noted.

''I appeal to all political parties to ensure that people committed to improving situations in towns be given tickets for the forthcoming polls,'' the chief minister said, addressing mediapersons here.

Dates for municipal polls are likely to be announced in the next few days.

''Many states have already adopted party-less elections at the grassroots level and I suggest we also hold discussions on this so that we can implement it during the next panchayat polls,'' he said.

The CM asserted that his government sought to develop the infrastructure of each town, for which a master plan will soon be prepared.

In each town, the government proposes to integrate the deputy commissioner's office with all other offices and shift them all to one area that has parking facilities, he said.

The government has already sanctioned 10 stadiums and these will get reflected in the forthcoming budget allocation, the CM maintained.

Auditoriums with capacity to accommodate 1000 seats would be set up in the district headquarters, and ones with 500-seat capacity would come up in the smaller towns, he stated.

Sarma also said that jails would be moved to the suburbs, thus clearing 50 to 100 bighas where parks and other facilities can be built.

The government was planning to introduce more online ''faceless services'', like the one done for issuing trade licences, for the convenience of one and all, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022