Hubble spots interacting galaxy pair with monumentally energetic cores

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a spectacular image of Arp 282, an interacting galaxy pair with monumentally energetic cores. The image was shared by the European Space Agency on Monday.

Sharing the image, ESA wrote in a post, "Galaxies can merge, collide, or brush past one another — each of which has a significant impact on their shapes and structures. As common as these interactions are thought to be in the Universe, it is rare to capture an image of two galaxies interacting in such a visibly dynamic way. This image, from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, feels incredibly three-dimensional for a piece of deep-space imagery."

Arp 282 is composed of the Seyfert galaxy NGC 169 (bottom) and the galaxy IC 1559 (top) located in the constellation Andromeda. Seyfert galaxies are an extremely energetic class of galaxies known as active galactic nuclei (AGNs), an extraordinarily active core that produces as much energy as the rest of the galaxy.

According to ESA, when two galaxies interact, gas, dust and even entire solar systems will be drawn away from one galaxy towards the other by the tidal forces, which occur when an object's gravity causes another object to distort or stretch. The image captured by the Hubble telescope shows the process in action - delicate streams of matter have formed, visibly linking the two galaxies.

Hubble was launched and deployed by the space shuttle Discovery in 1990. The space observatory has made more than 1.5 million scientific observations in its 31+ years of operation. It is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA.