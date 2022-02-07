Left Menu

Demolition to begin in 2 weeks: NOIDA after SC orders razing Supertech's twin-tower

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:31 IST
  Country:
  India

In the wake of the Supreme Court order on razing of the illegal twin towers of Supertech here, NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Monday said the demolition process will begin on site within two weeks. She said NOIDA (also called the Noida Authority) has already convened a meeting on Wednesday at 12 noon in compliance with the apex court directives.

The SC on Monday directed it to commence “within two weeks” the demolition of the realty major's twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Sector 93A of the city.

Maheshwari said a few media reports stating that “demolition to be done within two weeks but that is false” as demolition action plan submitted to the court by Supertech talks of six months out of which three and a half months is the demolition time while the rest is for site clearance.

“That time has already started from January 22, 2022 and the demolition is to be completed within three and a half months from that date. So, the demolition process on the site has to begin within two weeks from today (not over, which is not possible and not as per the approved action plan from CBRE),” Maheshwari said.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers within three months for violation of building norms by the realty firm in alleged ''collusion with NOIDA officials'', holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

