U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to Mexico City, meet Mexican president

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry will travel to Mexico City on Wednesday and meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other government officials, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Kerry will aim to increase cooperation on the climate crisis, including on expanding renewable power generation, combating methane pollution, transitioning to zero-emissions transportation, and ending deforestation, the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)