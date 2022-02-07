J-K Lt Governor lays foundation stone for Jhelum Riverfront development

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for Jhelum Riverfront development to be carried out on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat.

Costing Rs 75 crore, the riverfront project is being implemented by Jal Shakti Department under the Srinagar Smart City project. The phase-1 is envisaged with modern public utilities and state-of-the-art green space.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Polo View Road as a pedestrian walkway that will cost of Rs 5.3 crore.

Sinha said that a systematic effort to improve cities in Jammu and Kashmir has been long overdue.

''We are working on this much-awaited transformation by improving urban services, creation of urban infrastructure and improved system of urban governance to make the cities ecologically sustainable, economically productive and socially equitable,'' he said.

“I believe through physical and economic regeneration of our cities and its infrastructure we can provide citizens an attractive environment to live & work and fulfill the needs of businesses”, he added. Sinha said it was equally important that residents should proactively participate in the urban rejuvenation programs to improve the quality of life.

He said Smart City is a people's movement to make the cities sustainable, efficient to provide improved services to the citizens. ''We are keeping the spirit of cities alive and culture intact. We are making efforts to increase per capita income by providing opportunities to the people and improving the standard of living,'' the LG said.

Several other projects including Control Room of 'Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS)' costing Rs 12.76 crore; Vehicle Mounted Manhole Desilting Machine and Snow clearance machines have been dedicated to the citizens of Srinagar to strengthen the city's infrastructure and to ensure efficient services are delivered in a sustainable manner, an official spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta noted that the new projects will add to the attraction of Srinagar and increase tourist flux into the city.

He also announced that the Dal Lake will be cleaned fully this year, besides the issue of sewage disposal of houseboats in the lake will be resolved by June this year.

