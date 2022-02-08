G7 countries voice 'deep concern' at Tunisian president dissolving judicial council

Ambassadors to Tunisia from countries in the G7 group of rich nations on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" at President Kais Saied's declaration on Sunday that he will dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council.

The countries, which include major donors to Tunisia at a moment when it is seeking help to avert a crisis in public finances, said in a statement that an independent judiciary was essential to democracy.

