Yadav credits PM Modi's sustained focus on nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem behind rising count

Rising population of tigers in India is a result of the sustained focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on nurturing a tiger-friendly ecosystem in the country, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

A day after the news of two Royal Bengal tiger cubs born at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati was shared by forest officials, the minister tweeted, ''Adorable visuals from Assam's state zoo. Tigress Kazi has been blessed with two Royal Bengal cubs.'' ''Rising population of tigers in India is a result of the sustained focus of PM Shri @narendramodi ji on nurturing a tiger friendly ecosystem in the country,'' Yadav said.

Tigress Kazi gave birth to the two cubs on February 3, raising the population of the big cats there to nine, according to a forest department official. According to the latest report, India is home to 2,967 tigers.

