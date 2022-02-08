Left Menu

Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China

A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations have now been concluded. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site," Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in the northeast, said in a statement on Tuesday. The Kameng region is at an altitude of 14,500 feet and had seen heavy snowfall in the last few days, he said.

After several border standoffs in the past few years soured ties with bigger neighbour China, India has intensified patrols in Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern Himalayas and also stepped up construction of roads and tunnels. Arunachal shares a border with Tibet.

