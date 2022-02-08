Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China
A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region on Sunday.
"Search and rescue operations have now been concluded. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site," Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in the northeast, said in a statement on Tuesday. The Kameng region is at an altitude of 14,500 feet and had seen heavy snowfall in the last few days, he said.
After several border standoffs in the past few years soured ties with bigger neighbour China, India has intensified patrols in Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern Himalayas and also stepped up construction of roads and tunnels. Arunachal shares a border with Tibet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tibet
- Ministry of Defence
- Indian
- Himalayan
- Kameng
- defence ministry
- India
- Wardhan Pande
ALSO READ
Indian Digital Infra needs investment of up to USD 23 bn by 2025: Report
Every Indian should visit National War Memorial to witness part of India's history: Wrestler Anshu Malik
‘Super rookie’ Indian-origin NYPD officer hailed hero for shooting gunman in NYC
PM Modi says proud to see young Indians as CEOs of big firms of the world
Sri Lanka hopeful of obtaining further Indian aid of USD 1.5 billion: Foreign Minister