Maha: KTPS stops dumping ash slurry into pond following MPCB’s directive

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) has stopped dumping ash slurry into a pond in Nandgaon village of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said on Tuesday. The MPCB had received several complaints and reports regarding air and water pollution caused due to the dumping of fly ash into the pond by the KTPS without taking any precautionary measures, he said.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had held a meeting to review the air pollution problem of the MAHAGENCO and the disposal of ash into Nandgaon pond and had instructed the MPCB to take action against the defaulter, it was stated.

Accordingly, the MPCB issued a directive under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 last week and asked the KTPS to stop disposal of ash at Nandgaon and warned of legal action, the official said.

The MPCB has received a letter from the KTPS informing that it has stopped dumping ash in the pond, he said, adding that the pollution levels have substantially reduced in the vicinity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

