Rahul condoles death of Army personnel in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Condoling the death of Army personnel in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said ''we salute the martyrs''.

The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday in a high-altitude region in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, two days since they went missing after their patrol in the border area was struck by an avalanche, officials said.

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing.

''Saddened to know of the death of Army personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs,'' Gandhi tweeted.

Officials said the avalanche site located at an altitude of 14,500 feet had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days.

