Vizag Railway Zone to be made operational soon

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
Decks are being cleared for operationalising the new South Coast Railway Zone, with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed his decision to approve the Detailed Project Report.

Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said in a release here that the Railway Minister also informed that construction activities related to the new zone would be commenced at the earliest.

The MP met the Railway Minister on Tuesday and requested the latter to expedite operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone as it was a "dream of the people of Andhra Pradesh".

It was also the Narendra Modi government's commitment to fulfil the aspirations of AP people, he pointed out.

Narasimha Rao thanked Vaishnaw for a 21 per cent increase in allocation in the 2022-23 Railway Budget for AP, of Rs 7,032 crore against Rs 5,812 crore in 2021-22.

"This will help in improving rail connectivity, services and amenities in the state," the MP said.

