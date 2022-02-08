47 Khalistani terror modules busted in Punjab in last 3 years

As many as 47 terror modules related to Khalistani separatist activities were busted in Punjab in the last three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that eight people died in Khalistani related terror incidents in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"As regards the Khalistani separatist activities, in the year 2019, seven terror or radical modules were busted in Punjab as against 15 such modules in 2020 and 25 modules in 2021. No loss of property was reported during the period," he said replying to a written question. Rai said two persons died in Punjab during 2019 in Khalistani related terror incidents, as against three persons in 2020 and three persons (one victim and two perpetrators) in 2021.

Referring to the Naxal or the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) related violence in the country, the minister said such incidents have declined by 77 percent from an all-time high of 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 509 in 2021.

He said similarly, resultant deaths (civilians and security personnel) have declined by 85 percent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021.

In the last two years, the incidents of LWE violence and the resultant deaths have come down by 24 percent and 27 percent, respectively, he said.

