Thane: plaster of TMC-owned building collapses

The plaster of a wall of a building owned by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) collapsed on Tuesday evening, a civic official said. The building is part of the Dosti Rental building complex in Varak Nagar area where those who have have been displaced due to civic projects are provided accommodation.

Incidentally, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde was inaugurating a cluster development project on adjacent plot around the same time, officials said.

The incident took place around 7.40 pm, said chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Avinash Sawant. Teams of the fire brigade, police and the RDMC rushed to the spot. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The building has become dangerous to live, Sawant said.

