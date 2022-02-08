Left Menu

Thane: plaster of TMC-owned building collapses

The plaster of a wall of a building owned by the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC collapsed on Tuesday evening, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident.The building has become dangerous to live, Sawant said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:59 IST
Thane: plaster of TMC-owned building collapses
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The plaster of a wall of a building owned by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) collapsed on Tuesday evening, a civic official said. The building is part of the Dosti Rental building complex in Varak Nagar area where those who have have been displaced due to civic projects are provided accommodation.

Incidentally, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde was inaugurating a cluster development project on adjacent plot around the same time, officials said.

The incident took place around 7.40 pm, said chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Avinash Sawant. Teams of the fire brigade, police and the RDMC rushed to the spot. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The building has become dangerous to live, Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022