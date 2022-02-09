Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel, military says
The sirens sounded near the Israeli town of Umm el Fahm, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Jerusalem, and in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the military said. The alert in Israel came at about the same time that Syrian state television said that Syrian air defences had confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus.
Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.
On Twitter, the military said it was checking whether any attack had taken place. The sirens sounded near the Israeli town of Umm el Fahm, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Jerusalem, and in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the military said.
The alert in Israel came at about the same time that Syrian state television said that Syrian air defences had confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus. Such reports have usually referred to purported Israeli attacks on pro-Iranian militias, strikes that have in the past drawn anti-aircraft missiles that have crossed into Israeli air space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults
President to make first UAE visit by Israeli head of state
Chairman of Israeli spyware firm NSO says he has stepped down
Israeli President Herzog says he will visit UAE next week
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter sees record number of govt demands to remove content, Japan and Russia lead pack