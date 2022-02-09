Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel, military says

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

On Twitter, the military said it was checking whether any attack had taken place. The sirens sounded near the Israeli town of Umm el Fahm, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Jerusalem, and in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the military said.

The alert in Israel came at about the same time that Syrian state television said that Syrian air defences had confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus. Such reports have usually referred to purported Israeli attacks on pro-Iranian militias, strikes that have in the past drawn anti-aircraft missiles that have crossed into Israeli air space.

