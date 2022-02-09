Left Menu

Nagaland declared moderate drought hit state

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:58 IST
Nagaland declared moderate drought hit state
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has declared a 'drought of a moderate nature' in the entire state for six months from September 2021 to March this year.

The NSDMA declared the 'drought of moderate nature' after taking into account the conditions arising from rainfall deficiency and poor crop conditions, an official statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations said here on Tuesday.

It also considered the distress situation that had developed in almost the entire farming area affected by these conditions through field verification, the statement said.

The NSDMA had also taken into consideration the reports available from the Deputy Commissioners and Chairmen of the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

Based on the scanty, deficit and less than normal rainfall that has been observed from March to November 2021, the declaration of drought would come into effect from September 15, 2021, and would continue to be in effect for six months, till further order, the NSDMA notification stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022