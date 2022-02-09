Japan diverting LNG to Europe, some already on route - industry minister
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has decided to divert some LNG cargoes to Europe, with some already heading there, the country's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.
Hagiuda said the country received requests for help from the United States and European Union, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia remained high.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- United States
- Ukraine
- European Union
- Europe
- Koichi Hagiuda
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises
FOREX-Yen jumps, euro slumps amid Ukraine tensions, Fed jitters
Russian rouble makes slight recovery after sell-off on Ukraine tensions
Canada advises citizens to refrain from trips to Ukraine over security fears
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses on Ukraine fears and Fed jitters