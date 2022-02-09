Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:43 IST
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said that its construction arm has bagged a 'significant' order to construct hi-tech IT parks at eight locations across Bangladesh.

This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT and office space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.

''The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh,'' the company said in a statement.

The company did not provide the value of the contract, but said the order falls under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

The major scope of work for the project comprises procurement and construction of seven-storied structural steel buildings at all eight locations.

The scope also includes lift, electrical, fire fighting system and public health engineering among others.

The project is scheduled to be completed within stringent timelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022