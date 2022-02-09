Repair work on NH-31 around Ghazipur region in UP started with Rs 81cr cost

The government on Wednesday said that repair work of 130 km of National Highway (NH)-31 connecting Ghazipur to Manjhighat in Uttar Pradesh has started with a sanctioned amount of Rs 81 crore.

Replying to supplementary question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said the repair work on NH-31 around Ghazipur area has started as the road condition was not good. The total sanctioned amount is Rs 81 crore for the 130-km long stretch.

''Apart from this, it was also considered whether we can construct a road with lesser distance. Therefore, a new greenfield alignment will also be constructed,'' he said.

''Greenfield is also being developed and the old road is also being repaired,'' Singh said while answering to BJP member Neeraj Shekhar who sought clarification on this issue.

The minister said a new greenfield alignment, including a spur to Buxar, will be developed. The detailed project report has already been completed.

In a written reply, the ministry said the ''Detailed Project Report (DPR) for taking up the work of 4-laning of stretch from Ghazipur-Ballia to UP/Bihar Border (117.12 km) including a spur to Buxar (17.27 km); has been completed.'' The alignment of this stretch starts at Hridaipur in district Ghazipur, UP and ends at start of proposed Revelganj Bypass near Chhapra, Bihar.

This stretch also traverses about 2.3 km length in Bihar and connects proposed Revelganj Bypass.

The alignment from km 0.000 to km 104.200 is Greenfield (60m ROW), thereafter it merges with existing NH-31 and continues with the existing alignment of NH-31 for 12.92 km length.

The 4-lane greenfield alignment also crosses Purvanchal Expressway at km 29.916, therefore an interchange has also been planned for free movement of traffic from Purvanchal Expressway to Ghazipur-Ballia stretch. The total project cost is about Rs 4,983.80 crores including land acquisition cost.

The spur to Buxar in Bihar, starts at km 33.100 of the said stretch. Award of civil work for the aforesaid stretch is targeted in the year 2022-23.

There is a requirement of land acquisition of about 810 hecatre.

Land acquisition estimate amounting to Rs 126 crore has been approved for construction of 4 lane Revelganj Bypass and land acquisition activities are in advanced stage. The award of the civil work for Revelganj Bypass is targeted in the year 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)