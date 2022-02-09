Left Menu

Researchers at IIT-M use AI tools to study the production of fuel from biomass

We used a statistical reactor for accurate data generation, which allows the model to be applied over a wide range of operating conditions, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:02 IST
Researchers at IIT-M use AI tools to study the production of fuel from biomass
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), on Wednesday said artificial intelligence tools were used to study the production of fuel from biomass.

Computer simulations and modeling studies can provide quicker insights that can be used to build the processes and plants for biomass processing, IIT Madras said. ''Gaining such understanding through hands-on experiments will be time-consuming and expensive and as such, computer simulations and modeling studies can provide quick insights into developing biomass conversion processes,'' IIT-M said.

The research was led by assistant professor Dr. Himanshu Goyal and professor Dr. Niket S Kaisare, a press release said.

''With increasing environmental concerns associated with petroleum-derived fuels, biomass is the practical solution not in the conventional sense of directly burning wood, cow dung, and coal, but as a source of energy-dense fuel,'' the release said.

Researchers all over the world were finding methods to extract fuel from biomass such as wood, grass, and waste organic matter.

''There is an urgent need to train the next-generation engineers on high-performance computing and machine-learning skills so that they can address some of the biggest challenges before us, such as developing zero-emission technologies to tackle climate change,'' Goyal said.

While models used across the globe were to understand the conversion of biomass into fuels and chemicals, most models take a long time to become operational. Artificial intelligence tools such as machine-earning can hasten the modeling processes.

The IIT-M team used the machine-learning method called recurrent neural networks to study the reactions that occur during the conversion of biomass into energy-dense syngas (gasification of biomass), the release said.

''The novelty of our machine-learning approach is that it is able to predict the composition of the biofuel produced as a function of the time the biomass spends in the reactor,'' Kaisare said. ''We used a statistical reactor for accurate data generation, which allows the model to be applied over a wide range of operating conditions,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022