Left Menu

M3M India to invest Rs 1,200-1500cr in next 3yrs in Gurugram housing project

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore over the next three years to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram.M3M India has launched luxury golf residential project M3M Capital at Sector 113, Gurugram, a company statement said.M3M India also claimed that it has already sold Rs 800 crore worth inventories on the first 3-days of its launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:40 IST
M3M India to invest Rs 1,200-1500cr in next 3yrs in Gurugram housing project
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore over the next three years to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram.

M3M India has launched luxury golf residential project 'M3M Capital' at Sector 113, Gurugram, a company statement said.

M3M India also claimed that it has already sold Rs 800 crore worth inventories on the first 3-days of its launch. In the first phase, M3M India has launched five residential towers, comprising 644 apartments. The prices start from Rs 1.5 crore.

''Our M3M Capital luxury golf residential project is a state-of-the-art project in northern India with a topline of Rs 4,000 crore with development cost of about Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 crore, to be invested in next 24 to 30 months,'' said Pankaj Bansal, Director – M3M India.

The company, is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, has developed around 20 million square feet area. It is currently building many projects including Trump Towers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022