Geomagnetic storm significantly impacts recently deployed Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's company SpaceX said Tuesday that up to 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites that were launched to low Earth orbit on Thursday, February 3, were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday.

According to the company, the escalation speed and severity of the geomagnetic storm caused atmospheric drag to increase up to 50 percent higher than during previous launches.

In response, the Starlink team commanded the satellites into a safe mode to effectively take cover from the storm. However, preliminary analysis shows that increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper).

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company said, "The Starlink team commanded the satellites into a safe-mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper) to minimize drag—to effectively &ldquotake cover from the storm"—and continued to work closely with the Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron and LeoLabs to provide updates on the satellites based on ground radars. Preliminary analysis shows the increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising manoeuvres, and up to 40 of the satellites will reenter or already have reentered the Earth's atmosphere."

SpaceX said that the deorbiting Starlink satellites pose zero collision risk with other satellites and would demise upon atmospheric reentry, creating no orbital debris.

"This unique situation demonstrates the great lengths the Starlink team has gone to ensure the system is on the leading edge of on-orbit debris mitigation," the company said.