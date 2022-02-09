Left Menu

Geomagnetic storm significantly impacts recently deployed Starlink satellites

SpaceX said that the deorbiting Starlink satellites pose zero collision risk with other satellites and would demise upon atmospheric reentry, creating no orbital debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:25 IST
Geomagnetic storm significantly impacts recently deployed Starlink satellites
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk's company SpaceX said Tuesday that up to 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites that were launched to low Earth orbit on Thursday, February 3, were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday.

According to the company, the escalation speed and severity of the geomagnetic storm caused atmospheric drag to increase up to 50 percent higher than during previous launches.

In response, the Starlink team commanded the satellites into a safe mode to effectively take cover from the storm. However, preliminary analysis shows that increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper).

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company said, "The Starlink team commanded the satellites into a safe-mode where they would fly edge-on (like a sheet of paper) to minimize drag—to effectively &ldquotake cover from the storm"—and continued to work closely with the Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron and LeoLabs to provide updates on the satellites based on ground radars. Preliminary analysis shows the increased drag at the low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising manoeuvres, and up to 40 of the satellites will reenter or already have reentered the Earth's atmosphere."

SpaceX said that the deorbiting Starlink satellites pose zero collision risk with other satellites and would demise upon atmospheric reentry, creating no orbital debris.

"This unique situation demonstrates the great lengths the Starlink team has gone to ensure the system is on the leading edge of on-orbit debris mitigation," the company said.

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022