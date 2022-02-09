Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit

California-based rocket startup Astra Space Inc aborted the planned liftoff of its first operational satellite launch, a NASA mission, on Monday, citing a technical glitch that emerged at the last second. The countdown was halted at T-minus zero, just moments before Astra's two-stage, kerosene-fueled Launch Vehicle 0008, also known as Rocket 3.3, was due to blast off from Launch Complex 46 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants

The discovery of the Omicron variant in white-tailed deer in New York has raised concerns that the species, numbering 30 million in the United States, could become hosts of a new coronavirus strain, a lead researcher said on Tuesday. Blood and some nasal swab samples from 131 deer captured on New York's Staten Island revealed that nearly 15% had virus antibodies. The finding suggested that the animals had previous coronavirus infections and were vulnerable to repeated reinfections with new variants, researchers led by Pennsylvania State University scientists said.

Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Many babies have maternal mRNA-vaccine antibodies at 6 months

