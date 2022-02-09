Maha cabinet nod for amending rules to appoint administrator for Mumbai civic body

In a major decision, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 for the appointment of an administrator for the civic body.

This proposal was drafted by the state Urban Development Department.

Elections are due in the next few months for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), headed by the Shiv Sena, and other municipal corporations in the state. The state cabinet also cleared a proposal to build a 'Mahiti (information) Bhavan' in every district headquarter to strengthen communication with people.

This project will be implemented by the General Administration (Department) and the Directorate of General Information and Public Relations, an official said.

The cabinet also decided to implement the Thakkar Bappa Tribal Development scheme, the official added.

