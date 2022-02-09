Madagascar death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 80 - state agency
The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar rose to 80 on Wednesday from a previously reported 29, the state disaster relief agency said.
The cyclone slammed into the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, battering the southeastern coastline until it moved away late on Sunday.
