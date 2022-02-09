Left Menu

BJP MP Gambhir's fifth 'Jan Rasoi' to start soon in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:25 IST
BJP MP Gambhir's fifth 'Jan Rasoi' to start soon in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth community kitchen under BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's 'Jan Rasoi' project for providing nutritious and hygienic food at a symbolic price of Re 1 for the needy will be opened soon in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.

The kitchen is being readied inside an abandoned dump store (dhalao) of the municipal corporation at Kishan Kunj in Laxmi Nagar and is expected to be started soon, said an aide of the BJP MP.

Already four 'Jan Rasoi' kitchens are functioning in various parts of Gambhir's East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Over 4,000 people are served meals everyday at the kitchens, said a statement from the MP's office.

The beneficiaries belong to the poorest sections of the society which include migrant labourers, hawkers and daily-wage workers, it said.

So far more than 8,00,000 people have been served through this network of community kitchens, the statement added.

Speaking about the upcoming community kitchen in his constituency, Gambhir said, ''This is a silent revolution to end hunger in Delhi.'' ''There will be more community kitchens across East Delhi constituency so that no one sleeps hungry and it will become a hallmark of the city,'' the cricketer-turned-politician added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022