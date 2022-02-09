‘Green India Challenge’ plants sapling in Delhi, several MPs participate

"Green India Challenge", an initiative by TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, on Wednesday undertook plantation of saplings at Narain Industrial Area in Karol Bagh Zone in north Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

A press release from GIC said the organisation took up the task of one lakh saplings plantation at the national capital to ease out pollution in the future in the city.

Several Parliament members belonging to different political parties hailed the GIC's initiative, it said adding the programme is being done in collaboration with Delhi Municipal Corporation.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijaysai Reddy said Santosh Kumar has taken up an ideal programme and he should be congratulated for it.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated the GIC for working towards increasing the green cover and reducing the challenges thrown by the pollution.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said this kind of initiative is very much needed in area like Delhi and wished the initiative must go long way, according to the release.

