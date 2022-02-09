Left Menu

Guj govt to organise 'Garib Kalyan Mela' between Feb 24-26

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:13 IST
Guj govt to organise 'Garib Kalyan Mela' between Feb 24-26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it will organise the 12th edition of the ''Garib Kalyan Mela'' between February 24 and 26.

The decision to organise the mela was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the day, an official said.

Patel will remain present at the state-level events to be held on at Dahod, Morbi and Amreli town on February 24, 25 and 26 respectively, while other ministers, MPs and MLAs will attend the district-level events, he said.

The state government will distribute articles such as bicycles and sewing machines to the poor during these events, the official said. Self-employment kits, such as carpentry tools, along with other benefits under various government schemes, including PM Awas Yojna, MA Amrutam Yojana and Mission Mangalam, will also be distributed to the needy during these events, he said.

In order to resolve land and revenue-related issues on the spot, the state government has also decided to organise revenue fairs across the state, a government release stated.

The initiative will be kicked-off from Navsari town and Valsad district on February 10, it said.

People can approach district officials present at revenue fair to resolve the issues on the spot, it was stated.

For effective supervision of over 3.24 entities registered in Gujarat as trusts, the state government has decided to build new offices of charity commissioners in every district, the release said.

In another decision taken during the cabinet meeting, owners of nearly 20,000 houses in Kutch district will get ownership documents, as the houses were built by NGOs and other social and religious organisations to resettle people displaced in the devastating earthquake of 2001.

''Various NGOs and organisations had built these houses to help people who had lost their homes in the earthquake. But, in the absence of any documents, residents cannot claim ownership, sell or transfer their houses. Hence, we have decided to prepare ownership deeds and hand them over to the residents,'' state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

While ownership deeds for nearly 6,000 houses have already been prepared by the revenue department, remaining houses will be covered within the next one month, Trivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022