HP govt gives approval to amend minor minerals rules for construction

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:13 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has given its approval for amendment in the rules related to minor minerals to ensure optimum use of minor minerals for use in construction of roads, retaining walls and breast wall soling, an official spokesperson said.

The state's Cabinet gave its approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015, during its meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

This will facilitate easy availability of minerals such as stones and sand particularly in rural areas for construction purposes, he added.

It was decided that in case of works related to the construction of roads by different departments/ agencies of the state government, the mining officers will grant permission for use of minor minerals generated during the construction of such works, exclusively for captive use (in-situ) in the same work up to the extent of 10,000 MT per month at a time and not exceeding 20,000 MT per work, he added.

The Cabinet also approved to insert a rule providing that if any person not being a mining leaseholder and not violating rules and could not provide transit form, will be liable to pay royalty at the applicable rates and penalty at the rate of 25 per cent of royalty applicable, he added.

