Himachal Pradesh: Six-year-old girl drowns in Parvati river
Shimla, Feb 9 PTI A six-year-old girl drowned in Parvati river while playing in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Wednesday. Her body was recovered by the rescue team on Wednesday, police said.The body was handed over to her father after a post-mortem at the Kullu regional hospital.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:53 IST
Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) A six-year-old girl drowned in Parvati river while playing in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Wednesday. Divya was playing with her friend Deepa near the river close to her house at Tipri Manikaran on Tuesday when she slipped into it, they added. Her body was recovered by the rescue team on Wednesday, police said.
The body was handed over to her father after a post-mortem at the Kullu regional hospital.
