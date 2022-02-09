Left Menu

UK terror threat level lowered a notch to 'substantial'

PTI | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:40 IST
UK terror threat level lowered a notch to 'substantial'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's official threat level for international terrorism was lowered Wednesday to "substantial," meaning an attack is likely.

It previously stood at "severe," signaling that UK intelligence officials considered an attack highly likely.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that "any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent." She said the threat from terrorism in the UK was "complex, volatile, and unpredictable." The threat level was raised to severe, the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, in November after an Iraq-born man blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool.

The suspected bombmaker, Emad Al Swealmeen, died when the device went off inside a taxi. The driver was injured.

The previous month, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in what police said was an act of terrorism.

Britain has experienced attacks by both Islamic and far-right extremists over the years, including a May 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas. It has been at severe most of the time since 2014, briefly rising to "critical" amid a spate of violent attacks in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022