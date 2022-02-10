Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:38 IST
The Canadian truckers blockade is posing a risk to supply chain for the auto industry and U.S. officials were in close touch with their counterparts in Canada on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday.
"So we are watching this very closely" White House Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
