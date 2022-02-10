Odd News Roundup: Indonesia's tyre-bound crocodile finally freed after six years; Tunisian enthusiast recreates sea snail purple dye that defined ancient royals

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Indonesia's tyre-bound crocodile finally freed after six years

An elusive Indonesian crocodile, which has swum around with a motorcycle tyre stuck around its neck for six years, has finally been freed by an animal lover on the island of Sulawesi.

The roughly four-meter (13.12 ft) crocodile had generated sympathy among some residents in the city of Palu who feared the tyre might eventually choke the reptile as it grew in size.

Tunisian enthusiast recreates sea snail purple dye that defined ancient royals

A Tunisian history enthusiast is making dye from sea snail shells inspired by a school project decades ago on ancient Carthage and the purple coloring that brought fabulous wealth to the classical world. Mouhamad Ghassan Nouira works from a hut in his garden to process murex snails using techniques first developed by the Phoenicians to produce a dye known as Tyrian purple that sells online for about $2,500 a gram.