UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:36 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia is planning to start a nuclear strategic exercise soon, British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday, warning that the Kremlin's actions were heading in the wrong direction despite efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

Wallace said Britain had seen intelligence that Russia was engaging in plans for so-called "false flag" operations as a pretext for invading Ukraine, as well as carrying out cyberattacks and other destabilizing activity.

"Despite the talking, the direction of travel is in the wrong way," Wallace told BBC Radio. "The Russians are still growing their battalion tactical groups ... They are planning to start a nuclear strategic exercise soon, and indeed we see more activity elsewhere."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

