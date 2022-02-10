NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captures Venus’ nightside in entirety

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has captured the first visible-light images of Venus on its way to the Sun. The new images could help scientists learn more about surface geology, minerals and understand the evolution of Earth's twin sister and why the planet became inhospitable.

🎵 We've got it.On its way to touch the Sun, our Parker Solar Probe took the 1st visible light images of Venus' surface from space! Seeing the faint glow of plains & plateaus may give us clues on how "Earth's twin" became inhospitable: https://t.co/gXhiKGWfgm#VisionsOfVenus pic.twitter.com/NuEfFRtO9J — NASA (@NASA) February 9, 2022

On its third Venusian flyby, Parker used its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) to capture Venus' entire nightside in wavelengths of the visible spectrum - the type of light that the human eye can see - and extending into the near-infrared.

The new images from Parker show distinctive features on the Venusian surface, such as the continental region Aphrodite Terra, the Tellus Regio plateau, and the Aino Planitia plains.

According to NASA, Venus, Earth, and Mars all formed around the same time, they are very different today. Venus has a dense atmosphere and scientists suspect that volcanism played a role in creating such a thick atmosphere. The new images captured by Parker's WISPR might provide clues about how volcanos may have affected the planet's atmosphere.

"Parker continues to outperform our expectations, and we are excited that these novel observations taken during our gravity assist manoeuvre can help advance Venus research in unexpected ways," said Nicola Fox, division director for the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters.

A full analysis of the images and video captured by Parker were published on February 9, 2022, in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Launched in 2018, Parker Solar Mission is the first-ever mission to touch and unlock the mysteries of the Sun's atmosphere. The spacecraft uses Venus' gravity during seven flybys to gradually bring its orbit closer to the Sun.