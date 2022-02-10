Groom casts vote before taking marriage procession in UP

Talk about the zest to vote, a groom reached Char Khamba polling station in the Sadar assembly seat here to cast his vote before taking his marriage procession on Thursday. Balram reached the polling station in a motorcycle after performing the ‘Ghudchadhi ceremony’.

The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

Balram said he felt necessary to exercise his franchise. After casting his vote, his marriage procession left from his house for Loni.

The Char Khamba polling station is a model polling booth built on DM Colony Road. The booth was decorated with balloons and voters were welcomed with drum beats.

Meanwhile, at booth 421 of Anupshahr area in the district, people had to wait for hours in queue before they were able to cast their votes due to technical glitch in electronic voting machines (EVM).

Besides residents of Nagla Kheda and Nagla Bhud villages of Dibai area raised slogans of “no voting” if there is no development in the region. Some angry villagers boycotted voting due to non-construction of roads and bridges, which caused a stir among the police and administrative officers. However, the villagers later agreed to vote after persuasion by the district officials.

In the seven assembly seats of the district, 21.62 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am, officials said.

