3.8 magnitude earthquake hits J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:27 IST
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said.
Its epicentre was at a depth of 29 kilometres in Kel, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir around 12.45 pm, they said.
This is the second quake felt in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days.
A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5.
