3.8 magnitude earthquake hits J&K

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there were no reports of any damage or loss of life, officials said.

Its epicentre was at a depth of 29 kilometres in Kel, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir around 12.45 pm, they said.

This is the second quake felt in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days.

A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5.

