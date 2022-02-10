Left Menu

ESA Vigil to provide early warning of potentially hazardous solar storm

Formerly known as the Lagrange, ESA Vigil is the first of its kind mission that will detect and deliver advance warning of potentially hazardous solar events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections before it affects vital infrastructure in space and on the ground as well as space explorers.

The European Space Agency's upcoming space weather mission that will defend Earth from the Sun's violent outbursts has a new name - ESA Vigil.

The mission takes its name from the Latin 'vigilis exceptus' meaning sentry or guard, and also 'vigilia', which means keeping a devoted watch.

ESA Vigil will keep an eagle eye on the 'side' of the Sun from a gravitationally stable position called the fifth Lagrange point (L5). The spacecraft will stream a constant feed of near-real-time data on potentially hazardous solar activity, providing knowledge of their speed, direction and chance of impact in advance.

As per the official website, the mission will give us advance warning of oncoming solar storms and therefore more time to protect spacecraft in orbit, infrastructure on the ground and explorers now and in the future, unshielded by Earth's magnetic field and vulnerable to our star's violent outbursts.

"The Vigil mission will get a sneak peek of potentially hazardous solar activity only because of its location in space. Trailing 'behind' Earth at the fifth Lagrange point, ESA's Vigil will see the side of the Sun, observing conditions before they rotate around to face our home," explains Giuseppe Mandorlo, Mission Manager for ESA Vigil.

