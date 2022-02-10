U.S. forecaster sees 77% chance of La Niña prevailing during spring
There is a 77% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere spring, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
The La Niña weather pattern, characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, was expected to transition to more neutral conditions during the May-July period, it added
