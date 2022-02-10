Left Menu

Districts reorganisation by Ugadi, says AP CM

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:50 IST
Districts reorganisation by Ugadi, says AP CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure smooth reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh by Telugu New Year's Day-Ugadi- on April 2.

The government has proposed to create 13 new districts by splitting the existing 13 and issued draft notifications last month inviting objections, if any.

The Chief Minister reviewed the process at a high-level meeting and told the authorities the reorganisation should not lead to chaos.

''Collectors and Superintendents of Police should start functioning from the new districts from Ugadi. Required buildings should be identified for setting up offices till new infrastructure is built. Identify lands and prepare plans for construction of new buildings in the new districts,'' the Chief Minister said.

The existing Collectors and SPs would oversee the administrative transition in new districts as well, as their experience would come in handy, he added.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to thoroughly look into objections, over the districts' reorganisation, if they were rational.

The officials told the Chief Minister that they would draft proposals for division of the Zilla Parishads considering the legal aspects and the policy to be adopted.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Home Minister M Sucharita, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other top officials attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022